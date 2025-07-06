Sierra Ocean LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sierra Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.