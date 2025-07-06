Sierra Ocean LLC Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sierra Ocean LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $72.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

