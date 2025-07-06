Sierra Ocean LLC Buys 614 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 584.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 265,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

