ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.6%

NOW opened at $1,046.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,003.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $962.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

