Sekisui House (SKHSY) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the "BLDG – RSDNT/COMR" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sekisui House to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sekisui House has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sekisui House’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sekisui House shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sekisui House $26.67 billion $1.44 billion 10.99 Sekisui House Competitors $45.30 billion $1.27 billion 5.50

This table compares Sekisui House and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sekisui House’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sekisui House. Sekisui House is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sekisui House and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sekisui House 4.78% 9.88% 4.10% Sekisui House Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Dividends

Sekisui House pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sekisui House pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 13.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sekisui House and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sekisui House 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sekisui House Competitors 378 1821 2061 66 2.42

As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Sekisui House’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sekisui House has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sekisui House competitors beat Sekisui House on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments. It also engages in contracting of design and construction of custom detached houses, rental housing, office building, commercial buildings, and other properties; construction of reinforced concrete rental housing and commercial buildings; contracting of design and construction of civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses; subleasing, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; and sales of condominiums. Sekisui House, Ltd. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

