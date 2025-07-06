Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,572,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $99,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

