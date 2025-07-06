Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,961 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,336 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,004,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,650 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

