Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048,633 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,242 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,169 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SCHO opened at $24.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.