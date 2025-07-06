Schulz Wealth LTD. Has $700,000 Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Schulz Wealth LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.5% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

