SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $268,287,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,126,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,064 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 27,449.9% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 987,647 shares during the period. Finally, Voyager Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $95,786,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $235.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $190.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.43.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

