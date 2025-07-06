SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,876,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.36. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $190.91 and a 12 month high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.43.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

