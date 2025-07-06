Ryan Mcinerney Sells 8,630 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $3,127,077.40.

On Thursday, May 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60.

Visa Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:V opened at $358.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.46. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

