RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

