RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4%

OPP opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 921.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

