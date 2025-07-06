Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.98. 4,398,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,582,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $226.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.74 and a quick ratio of 73.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 281.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 million.

In other news, COO Phil Zheng sold 105,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $277,762.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,237.68. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Richtech Robotics by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 442,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 234,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Richtech Robotics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 212,709 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

