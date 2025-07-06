Rice Partnership LLC Takes Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 21.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $304.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.56. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

