Rice Partnership LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4%

DUK opened at $117.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.