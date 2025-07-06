Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,699.1% in the 1st quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 259,146 shares during the period. Fairway Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 338,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 77,461 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.35 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

