Rice Partnership LLC Raises Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 2.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in RTX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RTX by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.9%

RTX stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.42 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.37.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

