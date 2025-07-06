Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:CL opened at $91.75 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.