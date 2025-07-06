Reviewing Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC) & GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC – Get Free Report) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rainbow Coral and GrowGeneration”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GrowGeneration $176.68 million 0.34 -$49.51 million ($0.84) -1.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rainbow Coral has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrowGeneration.

36.0% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of GrowGeneration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rainbow Coral and GrowGeneration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainbow Coral 0 0 0 0 0.00 GrowGeneration 0 3 1 0 2.25

GrowGeneration has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 135.15%. Given GrowGeneration’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than Rainbow Coral.

Profitability

This table compares Rainbow Coral and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A GrowGeneration -28.33% -32.51% -22.75%

Summary

GrowGeneration beats Rainbow Coral on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rainbow Coral

Rainbow Coral Corp. engages in the operation of retail fish store and coral propagation business in the United States. The company operates through Aquarium and Aquarium Supplies, and Medical Technology segments. The company, through its subsidiary, Rainbow Biosciences, LLC, focuses on researching in the bioscience markets. Rainbow Coral Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Henderson, Nevada. Rainbow Coral Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Essen Enterprises, Inc.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products. It operates a chain of stores in California, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Montana, New York, Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, Arizona, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Mexico, as well as growgeneration.com, an online superstore for cultivators, a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and benching, racking, and storage solutions and MMI. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

