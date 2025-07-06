Reviewing Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) and Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Global and Entravision Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.82 $1.59 billion ($0.97) -10.53 Entravision Communications $364.95 million 0.61 -$148.91 million ($1.63) -1.50

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communications. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entravision Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

46.1% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entravision Communications has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Entravision Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -4.25% -1.15% -0.53% Entravision Communications -39.08% -36.86% -12.04%

Summary

Liberty Global beats Entravision Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties. It also offers a suite of end-to-end digital advertising solutions, including digital commercial partnerships services; and Smadex, a programmatic ad purchasing platform that enables advertisers to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns through online marketplaces. In addition, the company provides a mobile growth solution, such as managed services to advertisers to reach mobile device users; and digital advertising solutions for advertisers. Further, it owns and operates TelevisaUnivision-affiliated television stations. The company operates various television stations; radio stations; and Spanish-language radio stations. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

