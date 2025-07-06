Reviewing Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU) & Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership
17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.32, indicating that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hugoton Royalty Trust
|$11.53 million
|N/A
|1.44
|Hugoton Royalty Trust Competitors
|$79.30 million
|$18.27 million
|29.05
Profitability
This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hugoton Royalty Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Hugoton Royalty Trust Competitors
|57.69%
|1,199.90%
|167.41%
Summary
Hugoton Royalty Trust peers beat Hugoton Royalty Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
