Reviewing Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $1.36 billion 0.73 $55.64 million $0.55 11.84 Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Victory Oilfield Tech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.01%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group 6.34% 5.54% 3.24% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; coiled tubing operations; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline, cable and umbilical abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. Further, it provides offshore oilfield decommissioning and reclamation, project management, engineered solutions, intervention, maintenance, repair, heavy lift, and commercial diving services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

(Get Free Report)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.