Reviewing ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED)

Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Free Report) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Energie and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Energie alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energie N/A N/A N/A ESCO Technologies 11.01% 10.56% 7.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energie and ESCO Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energie N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESCO Technologies $1.03 billion 4.93 $101.88 million $4.56 43.01

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Energie.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Energie and ESCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energie 0 0 0 0 0.00 ESCO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

ESCO Technologies has a consensus target price of $187.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.39%. Given Energie’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energie is more favorable than ESCO Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Energie shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Energie on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energie

(Get Free Report)

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Test & Measurement segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials, filters, antennas, field probes, test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Energie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.