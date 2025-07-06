Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

RNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of RNST opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.90. Renasant has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Renasant by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,590,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,112,946 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $36,987,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,888,000 after buying an additional 500,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Renasant by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,640,000 after buying an additional 478,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

