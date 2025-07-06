REDW Wealth LLC Sells 745 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $180.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

