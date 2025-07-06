Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $624,666,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,628,000 after acquiring an additional 811,037 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 694,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

NYSE:O opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 293.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

