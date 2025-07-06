Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 3rd

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage income-producing properties such as office buildings, shopping centers, apartments and warehouses. Including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and property developers, these equities offer investors exposure to the property market and typically distribute dividends derived from rental income and property appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 21,575,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,021,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,227,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,138,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,516,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

