Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Sells 7,337 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

