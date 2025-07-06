Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

