Promising Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – July 3rd

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Adeia are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, publishing or distributing video games and related hardware or services. By buying these stocks, investors gain partial ownership and stand to profit from the industry’s growth—driven by new console releases, blockbuster game launches and expanding digital distribution platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,658,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,035,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $784.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.05. 3,528,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,125. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $245.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.85. 673,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.04. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $137.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.80. 375,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,914. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $102.46 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.49. 276,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Adeia (ADEA)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

ADEA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 262,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Adeia has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADEA

Read More