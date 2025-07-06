Promising Space Stocks Worth Watching – July 3rd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the commercial space industry—ranging from satellite operators and launch-vehicle manufacturers to space-tourism ventures and aerospace contractors. Investors buy space stocks to gain exposure to the emerging space economy and its long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.23. 21,557,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,462,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $484.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,649. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $404.22 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.22 and a 200 day moving average of $492.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $215.73. 4,459,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.59 and a 200 day moving average of $180.77. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $260.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.51. The firm has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $16.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $329.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.69. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Recommended Stories