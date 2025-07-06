Promising Music Stocks To Watch Now – July 5th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks (also called stock music or production music) are libraries of pre‐recorded audio tracks that are made available under standardized licensing terms—often royalty‐free or pre‐cleared—for use in films, commercials, podcasts, online videos and other media. By purchasing a license from a music stock library, content creators gain quick, cost‐effective access to high-quality music without negotiating individual copyrights. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,955,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,618,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.86. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,632,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,018,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,847,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.62. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

