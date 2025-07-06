Promising Leisure Stocks To Consider – July 3rd

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Airbnb, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Apollo Global Management are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses revolve around consumer recreation and discretionary spending—think airlines, hotels, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks, restaurants and entertainment venues. They tend to be cyclical, often outperforming in strong economic environments when consumers travel and spend freely, but underperforming during downturns or travel disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. 17,257,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,198,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $30.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.15. 1,186,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $334.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.62.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.29. 2,111,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,698. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 9,840,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,886,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.47. 1,166,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,602. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $145.38. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59.

