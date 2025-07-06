Promising Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – July 5th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Meta Platforms are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations generally exceeding $10 billion. These firms are often well established and financially stable, with steady earnings and dividend histories. As a result, large-cap stocks tend to be less volatile and are viewed as relatively lower-risk investments compared to smaller-cap equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,716,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,139,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,042,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,137,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $555.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,443,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,231,028. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $557.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.75.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $213.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,955,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,618,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.86. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $7.16 on Friday, reaching $498.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,984,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,692,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.67. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $500.76.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $223.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,632,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,018,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.70. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $716.91. 8,601,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,572,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $658.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

