Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,884,200. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

