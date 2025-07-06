Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.70. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $98.26 and a 12-month high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.