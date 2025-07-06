Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 235.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 287,218 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

