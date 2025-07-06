Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

