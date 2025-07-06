Private Trust Co. NA Sells 591 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $105,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,475.52. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

