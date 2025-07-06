Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 944.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,291,000 after buying an additional 266,527 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $6,296,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2%

Lam Research stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

