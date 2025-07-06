Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of -1.23.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.