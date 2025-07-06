Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,457,576 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,185 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,457,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Autodesk worth $80,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.7%

ADSK stock opened at $315.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.03 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

