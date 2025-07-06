Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 318,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $59,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

