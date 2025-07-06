Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $60,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

CORT opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,917,995.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,477.06. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $2,392,872.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $406,970.79. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,233 shares of company stock valued at $17,014,551 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

