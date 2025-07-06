Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.2% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 5,698,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,967,000 after buying an additional 1,904,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,894,000 after buying an additional 1,524,185 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA opened at $18.43 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

