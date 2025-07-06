Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Head to Head Survey

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Permex Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $9.15 billion 1.14 $1.13 billion $2.35 17.04 Permex Petroleum $120,000.00 17.51 -$3.99 million ($11.00) -0.35

This table compares Ovintiv and Permex Petroleum”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum. Permex Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and Permex Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 2 13 2 3.00 Permex Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $54.47, suggesting a potential upside of 36.04%. Given Ovintiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 6.84% 14.89% 7.85% Permex Petroleum -1,332.97% -145.91% -53.90%

Summary

Ovintiv beats Permex Petroleum on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. In addition, the company's upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

