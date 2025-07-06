Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $61,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

