Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 455.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,806 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,513,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Jeremy Burton sold 19,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $4,219,708.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,329.60. This trade represents a 82.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 294,125 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $63,910,421.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,963,016.03. This represents a 63.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,876,557 shares of company stock worth $403,565,119 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $225.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.19. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.36.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

